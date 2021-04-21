Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$215.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$211.00 to C$215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTC.A. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$189.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$193.63.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$199.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$91.01 and a 1-year high of C$199.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$178.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$167.46.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

