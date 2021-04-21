Cango (NYSE:CANG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

CANG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 695,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,789. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58. Cango has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cango will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cango by 30.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at $126,000.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

