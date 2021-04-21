CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.