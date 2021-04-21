Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) versus Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 15.13% 15.12% 1.28% Washington Federal 24.41% 7.59% 0.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Washington Federal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $107.87 million 2.65 $16.90 million $1.21 17.18 Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.42 $173.44 million $2.00 15.94

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Capital Bancorp and Washington Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00

Capital Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.28%. Washington Federal has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.99%. Given Washington Federal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Washington Federal beats Capital Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as credit cards; and loans to individuals comprising secured and unsecured installment and term, car, and boat loans. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; debit and credit cards; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.