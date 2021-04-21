Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.58

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$38.58 and last traded at C$38.39, with a volume of 33290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.13.

CPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

