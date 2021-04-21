Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 172 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,400,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.85. 39,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $165.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

