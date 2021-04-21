Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 3,998 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 0.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.96. 213,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,656. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $228.30 and a 52 week high of $342.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.53.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

