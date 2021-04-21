Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 7,261 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.21. 2,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,123. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.07.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.