Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 326,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,527,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 3.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.12% of Lockheed Martin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.08.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $388.73. 8,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,916. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

