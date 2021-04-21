Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives $1.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSFFF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

CSFFF stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.00 and a beta of 2.32. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

