Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brancaccio acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $2,069,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $1,799,000. Finally, Caxton Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

