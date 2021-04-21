Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 201 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Argan were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Argan by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,776,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 309,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 74,283 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.25 million, a PE ratio of 118.36 and a beta of 0.58. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $50,875.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,126.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

