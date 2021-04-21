Cardinal Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,555 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $65,657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after acquiring an additional 105,547 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $30,833,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

NYSE CLF opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

