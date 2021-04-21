CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives $20.40 Average PT from Brokerages

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

PRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $874,919.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,872,556.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,769. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CarParts.com by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CarParts.com by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,526,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 148,269 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $17,939,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CarParts.com by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 616,127 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CarParts.com by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $706.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.31 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

