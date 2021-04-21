Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

