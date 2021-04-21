Carrier Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,586 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 817% compared to the average volume of 391 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

