Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.87. 2,230,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,360. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.29 and a beta of 1.47.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

