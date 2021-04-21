Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 11%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $35.68. Approximately 22,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,243,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 582.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 26.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

