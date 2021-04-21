CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CX. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Get CEMEX alerts:

NYSE CX opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 134,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 26.5% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.