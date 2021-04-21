CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Up 30.5% in March

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,470,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 13,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

CIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of CIG stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

