Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Receives $46.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENT. Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENT stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

