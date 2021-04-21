Century Casinos Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,645 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,125% compared to the typical volume of 216 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.25 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

