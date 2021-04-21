Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Given a C$19.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) has been given a C$19.50 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CERV. TD Securities increased their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

CERV stock opened at C$15.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$243.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. Cervus Equipment has a one year low of C$5.54 and a one year high of C$16.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

