Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading 3.3% Higher

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 66,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 121,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

