Chardan Capital Increases Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $67.50

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $67.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 195.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $22.82 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.