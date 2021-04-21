Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 31,829 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,829 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,099,000 after buying an additional 3,153,875 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,784,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,938,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,443,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,027,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68.

