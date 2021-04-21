Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.84 Million in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 63,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at $3,137,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,984,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $903,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

