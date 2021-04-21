Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 90,548 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 90,548 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Nordic American Tankers worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $459.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million. Analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

