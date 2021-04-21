ChatCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $6.23 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $6.23 million and $306,690.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,467.27 or 1.00136237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00037518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00147448 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000897 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006039 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

