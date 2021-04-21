Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Shares Gap Up to $468.18

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $468.18, but opened at $480.63. Chemed shares last traded at $482.80, with a volume of 52 shares.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Chemed alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.30.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chemed by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after acquiring an additional 131,819 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chemed by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Chemed by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.