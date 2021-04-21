Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,704 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chiasma were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHMA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chiasma by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 61,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 51.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,782 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chiasma by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chiasma by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. Chiasma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $165.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

