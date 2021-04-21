China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 28,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.85% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CREG stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. China Recycling Energy has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

