China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Shares of ZNH opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.