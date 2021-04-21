Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

