Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,460.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,625.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.64.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,532.09 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $772.01 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,455.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,390.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $2,131,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $3,500,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

