Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,750.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMG. Truist Securiti upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.64.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,532.09 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $772.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,455.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,390.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

