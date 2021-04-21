Chromia Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $122.33 million and approximately $61.11 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00068209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00095005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.02 or 0.00663827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.35 or 0.07971606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00049918 BTC.

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

