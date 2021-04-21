Chronologic (DAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $382,185.51 and $7.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chronologic

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

