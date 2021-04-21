Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.