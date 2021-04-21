Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCX. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Churchill Capital Corp II stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. Churchill Capital Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCX. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,536,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II by 669,101.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,686 shares in the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,667,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp II by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 819,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 352,524 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

