CIBC Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$25.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALA. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.42.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$13.86 and a 1-year high of C$21.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.10.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

