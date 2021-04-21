CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $33.10

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.10, but opened at $34.07. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 126 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

