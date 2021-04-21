Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.05 Million

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report $301.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.16 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $279.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,413,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 28,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRUS stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

