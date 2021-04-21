Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Increased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. 294,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,759,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

