Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $56.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BK. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

BK traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.19. 4,994,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

