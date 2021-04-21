Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. The company has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

