Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,701,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,316,000 after buying an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 171,375 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

C stock opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

