Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.12. 27,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,029. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.