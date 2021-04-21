Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.