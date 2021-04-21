Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

